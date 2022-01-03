IIT Madras to Launch Master’s Degree in Electric Vehicles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will soon launch a master’s programme in electric vehicles. This interdisciplinary dual degree will be offered to BTech and dual degree students. This program will enhance research capabilities in the field.

Students are expected to enrol in this programme from January 2022 during their third year of BTech and dual degree programmes. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students.

The students graduating from this programme will have the skill sets required to pursue job opportunities in EV product development including EV integration, vehicle aggregate engineering, communication and calibration, verification and validation, and product and portfolio planning.

Prof T. Asokan, head of the department of engineering design, IIT Madras, said, “The course will be the result of nearly eight departments collaborating to induct the skills required for a student to engineer electric vehicles. The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from vehicle basics and going to very specific EV aggregates including batteries and motors."

“While the Department of Engineering Design will anchor the programme, it will be delivered as a joint effort from various departments. Over the next few years, we are hoping to have more programmes with different structures in the eMobility space," he added.

IIT Madras provides its undergraduate students with an option to upgrade to IDDD programmes where the students will study for five years and obtain BTech in a parent discipline and MTech in an interdisciplinary area.

Prof C.S. Shankar Ram, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, added, “The students will be undergoing core courses that will build the foundation for EV engineering. They will, then, pursue electives in the specific area of specialisation of their choice. They would also do a master’s project in this domain as part of their degree requirement. Care has been taken to enable the student to either opt for Industry Employment or pursue further research. This provides flexibility to the students in choosing their sub-domain as well as orient towards Industry and Research."

