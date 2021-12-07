IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur Collaborate to Conduct Joint Research, Short-term Academic Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has collaborated with the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur to work on joint research projects and short-term joint academic programmes. This will provide researchers and students an opportunity to visit and work collaboratively with the other institution. The two institutions further signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

The joint research and academic collaboration activities under this MoU will cater to various domains related to medical science and technology including medical imaging, digital pathology, point-of-care testing devices, bioinformatics, endocrinology, biomaterials, telemedicine, among others.

The other key initiatives of the MoU include a joint international conference, workshop and seminar of medical and public health, exchange of information on teaching and other literature relevant to educational and to research programs and to link both sides of the medical industry, device, and equipment, based on mutual agreements, and as per existing laws.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “Through the collaboration between IIT Mandi and AIIMS Mandi we are looking forward to jointly work and excel in the field of medical sciences for the betterment of society at large."

During the MoU signing event at IIT Mandi, the two institutions also discussed the future scope of translation of technology in collaboration with industry partners to ensure that the benefits of the research reach society at large. The MoU was signed in a meeting between Prof Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi; Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS Bilaspur, and Dr Venkata Krishnan, Dean (SRIC), IIT Mandi. The meeting was also attended by Dr Vikrant Kanwar, Dy Medical Superintendent AIIMS Bilaspur and some faculty members from IIT Mandi.

