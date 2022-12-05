IIT Mandi Holds 10th Convocation, Sees Rise in Number of Graduating Female Students

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi celebrated its 10th Convocation today, with a graduating class of 462 students. The Institute has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out in different streams. This year a total of 33 female students in undergraduate programme, 49 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, 28 in Ph.D. programme and 04 in iPh.D. programme have graduated from IIT Mandi surpassing the numbers from the previous years.

Chief Guest, Prof. Stuart R. Hameroff, said, “Consciousness is a fundamental property of the universe. An ‘inward hierarchy’ in quantum brain biology is consistent with Indian Knowledge systems. Quantum state reduction can occur at various levels of the brain hierarchy - ‘Atman from Brahman’. At deeper inward levels, consciousness may exist in spacetime geometry independent of biology. While therapies aimed at microtubule resonance e.g. with painless, safe, and pleasant brain ultrasound can treat mental and cognitive disorders."

Further, advising students to consider Quantum Computing and Quantum Biology which will be the future, the chief guest ended his speech.

This year, the Institute awarded 64 PhDs, which is the highest number of PhDs awarded at IIT Mandi in an academic year till date.

Among the students who were awarded PhD degrees, 59 students received PhD degrees and 5 received iPhD degree. 29 got MS (by research) degree.

A total of 76 students were awarded with MTech degrees including 10 in mechanical engineering with specialisation in energy systems, 11 in structural engineering, 13 in power electronics and drives, 12 in energy engineering with specialization in materials, 4 in communications and signal processing, 12 in biotechnology, and 14 in electrical engineering with specialization in VLSI.

95 students got MSc degrees including 31 in applied mathematics, 39 in chemistry, and 25 in physics. 10 students received MA degrees in development studies.

188 students were awarded BTech degrees with 86 in computer science and engineering, 59 in electrical engineering, 23 in mechanical engineering, and 20 in civil engineering. Moreover, two students received gold medals — Piyush Goyal of BTech computer science and engineering received President of India gold medal whereas Bhumanyu Goyal of the same batch received Director’s gold medal.

Congratulating the graduating batch, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “I wish my heartiest greetings to all our graduating students. They will become the torch bearer of the Institute. I am sure that their professional competencies and uncompromising character will empower them to lead the society in various ways. Their success will also be the success of IIT Mandi."

