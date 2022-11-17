IIT Mandi Sees 23% Increase in PPOs, Most in Software Analyst, Data Science Sectors

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has finished its Pre-Placements for this academic year with the offers increasing during 2022-23. The university has seen more than 23 per cent increase in total PPOs as compared to the last year. This year the highest PPO offered in terms of salary is from Uber.

As many as 69 PPOs have been made already (as on November 16, 2022) to IIT Mandi students during the 2022-23 academic year as against 56 offers during the entire 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, scheduled for December 1, 2022.

The institute has introduced the provision of six months of internships for students which led to a significant increase in the number of semester-long internships. This directly resulted in a higher number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for Undergraduate students. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of the excellent performance of students during their internships.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Dr. Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said, “The provision of strong internships has led to a significant increase in the PPOs for students. Since the drive is still ongoing, these numbers are expected to rise in the coming months. At this point, there is a 23 per cent increase in the PPOs received so far compared to the previous year."

Further, Dr. Tushar Jain said, “While seeing the PPO trend, we hope for a successful 2022-23 placement drive. The students from the newly-opened UG programs in 2019, namely Data Science, Engineering Physics, and Bioengineering, will participate in the recruitment drive this year. Students from these branches have also secured PPOs."

During the ongoing academic year, software analyst and data science sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date. The Institute has received one international PPO this year and is expecting more offers.

The first-time recruiters include Sprinklr, Texas Instruments, Uber, Arista Networks, Radisys, ODE, Zomato, Aakash+Byju, Nohara Holdings, and Company: Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Multinational corporations including Sprinklr, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Indeed, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Siemens, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, Schrodinger, Walmart, Zomato, Texas Instruments, ODE, Arista Networks, Yum, Radisys, Accenture, Aakash Byju, Nucleus Software, Western Digital, and Nohara Holdings, Inc, among others participated and made PPOs to IIT Mandi students.

