IIT Mandi Startup Challenge Applications Open, Winners to Get Rs 5 Lakh Cash, Funding Up to Rs 50 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has invited applications for the fifth edition of its Annual Flagship Event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST). The challenge will be held on December 11th and 12th.

Interested students can apply for the startup pitch competition. There are three thems including ‘The New Age Alliance - Human-Computer Interaction’ with prize money of Rs 2 lakh, ‘Foothill Innovators Challenge - Build for the Himalayas’ with prize money of R 1.25 lakh, and ‘Habitable World Challenge - Environment and Sustainability’ with prize money of Rs 2 lakhs.

Startups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs can participate in this challenge and get an opportunity to win Rs 5 lakh cash prizes and Rs 50 lakhs funding opportunity during the event. The last date to apply is November 25, the IIT said in an official statement.

The event aims at bringing together the stakeholders of the Indian Startup ecosystem and providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for incubation support and to raise funding from investors. The event is supported by HP Center for Entrepreneurship Development of HP Industries Department. Applications can be filled on the event website.

Each thematic areas have prize money of up to Rs 2 Lakhs to be distributed to the top three startups in the given themes. Apart from this, top startups will also be provided with incubation support and funding access for prototyping as well product development through various funding schemes hosted by Catalyst and provide up to Rs 50 Lakh of funding.

IIT Mandi Catalyst has supported over 160 startups in various sectors. Catalyst has hosted over 100 such programmes to date. Further, the funding needs of startups in the early stages are also met through the funding schemes hosted at Catalyst. Catalyst, to date, has disbursed or committed over Rs 6 crore for prototyping and commercialization purposes to the startups.

Through its support programs, IIT Mandi Catalyst guides early-stage entrepreneurial initiatives by providing support in infrastructure, finances, mentoring, and industry connections, thereby making itself an attractive destination for startups across the country.

