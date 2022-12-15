IIT Mandi Students Receives 249 Offers During Placements, Highest Salary Over Rs 60 Lakhs

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi received 249 offers from 88 companies during the Phase 1 placements. An increase of 50% in the number of job offers has been witnessed over the last year. This also includes the 70 pre-placement offers compared to 56 last year, increasing by 25%. This is the highest domestics package is of over 60 lakhs, highest till now.

So far, IIT Mandi has also received 19 international offers this year from companies, including Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso, and Nohara Holdings, Inc. More than 140 national and international companies hired in multiple sectors and several job profiles are registered with IIT Mandi for phase 1 of placement which will continue till the end of December.

Top recruiters are Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, Indeed, Flipkart, Microsoft, Tata 1mg, Trilogy, Cashfree, Adobe, Paytm, Rakuten, Zomato, Sprinklr, Schrodinger, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, ODE, ICICI bank, HDFC, EXL Service, Evalueserve, Merilytics, Jaguar Land Rover, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, Addverb, Hitachi, L&T, HoneyWell, Western Digital, AMD, Ceremorphic, LTI, GE, etc. and PSUs including C DOT, and HPCL, among others.

An increment of around 18% in average CTC and 24% in a median of 26 lakhs has been observed in comparison to the last year, with the highest domestic package of over 60 lakhs till now. Job offers in profiles such as Software Development Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Data and Business Consultant, Marketing, Management, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), and several other domains and sectors have already been made.

The placement drive is centrally coordinated from the IIT Mandi campus, with all the recruiters from various companies and eligible students taking part physically and virtually from the campus, depending upon the recruiter’s convenience.

The Career & Placement (CnP) Cell announced the layout of the drives beforehand, which helped the students in preparing for the interviews. Another highlighting factor for IIT Mandi’s placement preparation was more than 15 career and placement preparation sessions organized over the year.

Speaking on the placement process, Dr. Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career & Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said, “This year, we are witnessing a successful placement drive. The number of offers and the number of companies registered with the CnP cell is more than the previous years. The students from the newly-opened UG programs in 2019, namely Data Science, Engineering Physics, and Bioengineering, are participating in the recruitment drive for 2022-23, and their placements are very promising."

Further, Dr Jain mentioned, “We have this percentage increase due to several factors, particularly the introduction of six-month internship and due to the career session and guidance to the students by the Career and placement cell in addition to academic curriculum and ongoing projects with professors."

