IIT Mandi to Deploy 10 Landslide Monitoring & Early Warning Systems in Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi will develop and deploy 10 landslide monitoring and Early Warning Systems (EWS) at certain sites in collaboration with has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the District Disaster Management Authority Kangra. It will be based upon site visits and analysis as per InSAR after confirmation with the district administration.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Mandi last year December to review the landslide monitoring. Thereafter, Rajendra Arlekar, governor of Himachal Pradesh had said that IIT Mandi and the HP government will together play a pivotal role in preventing landslides in the state.

>Also read| IIT Mandi Researchers Discover Himalayan Plant That Can Potentially Cure Coronavirus

Advertisement

The MoU is for the duration of five years. This will help in the development of machine learning approaches for generating prediction-based warnings says the institute. The institute will be required to install two systems in the selected locations over the next three months starting from the day the project is initiated. In the next phase, it will install four more systems, preferably before the monsoons. It will also fine-tune any site-specific requirements for the systems including power, sensing parameters, data, and alerting requirements.

IIT Mandi will be responsible for all deployment of the EWS including the monitoring movement and weather parameters at deployment sites. It will generate alerts through text messages wherever possible. The faculty, staff, and lab resources for research of the EWS will be provided by the institute, it claims.

Meanwhile, District Disaster Management Authority will be responsible for providing funds for the development, deployment, and maintenance of the deployed EWS’. It will also be responsible for proofing EWS’ against theft by fixing them on the ground via cement-/concrete-based pedestals and providing relevant stakeholders for receiving alerts corresponding to each location.

>Read| IIT Kanpur Professor Laxmidhar Behera Appointed as New Director of IIT Mandi

Advertisement

“Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has a mission to solve problems of society. I am very happy to note that this project is a unique example of IIT Mandi’s mission to help address problems of Himachal Pradesh (landslides) while working with the District Disaster Management Authority Kangra," Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.