IIT Mandi to Incubate Technology Startups, up to Rs 50 Lakhs Funding Opportunity, Know How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi’s technology business incubator, Catalyst, is hosting sixth edition of its annual flagship event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) from August 26 to 28 through which it will guides early-stage entrepreneurial initiatives by providing support in infrastructure, finances, mentoring, and industry connections. Interested candidates can fill in their applications at the official website at iitmandicatalyst.in/hst2022 by July 31.

In its sixth edition, ‘HST Startup Grand Challenge’ - startup pitch competition will have three themes including the new age alliance — Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), build for the Himalayas, and environment and sustainability. Each thematic area has prize money of up to Rs 2 lakhs to be distributed between the top 3 start-ups in the given theme. Top start-ups will be provided incubation support and access to funding schemes for prototyping as well product development up to Rs 50 lakhs. These startups will also get piloting opportunities in the state.

In case of HCI, the problem statement includes assistive technologies to aid and enhance human functioning and decision making, use of advanced technologies to enhance the cognitive abilities of humans and use of computer’s intelligence to aid human decision-making, prediction, communication, and processing.

It also brain computer interaction based solutions for economic and social betterment, robotics and AI based solutions for high business and computing performance, augmented and virtual reality based solutions for sectors including education, health, and skilling, etc.

The problem statements in the Foothill Innovators Challenge include hill road safety, disaster prevention, and management, demand and supply-side challenges to Himalayan agriculture, vocal for local - interventions to scale local products and services as well as rural development - education, skill training, and employment. It also includes route tracking of popular high elevation trekking routes, location tracking of trekkers in areas with and without internet network, low cost technology solutions for displaying, managing, etc.

The environment and sustainability theme includes technology based solution for handling/processing/disposing single use plastic waste, technology solutions for solid waste management, management and recycling of industrial and household waste and technology solutions for sustainable livelihood and economic/social practices, among others.

Speaking about the Himalayan Startup Trek, Prof. Laxmidhar Behra, Director-IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi Catalyst is on a mission to build a high-tech sustainable startup valley in Kamand. IIT Mandi will function as a nucleus to attract the relevant stakeholders to this hill valley. Himalayan Startup Trek is our sincere effort towards achieving this mission." In the last five editions, IIT Mandi Cataylst received participation from over 1200 startups and over 150 mentors, speakers, and investors, the institute said.

