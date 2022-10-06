IIT Nagpur Launches 4 New BTech Courses, Adds More Seats

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur, has increased 264 seats for its BTech course from the academic session 2022-23. In addition to this, four new branches of engineering have been introduced by the institute. These branches include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology, Data Science and Analytics, and Internet of Things.

The branches of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology, Data Science and Analytics will run under the Computer Science and Engineering department while the Internet of Things will be under the Department of Electronics and Communication, as reported by TOI. Dean Ashwin Kothari said they had 373 BTech first-year seats in 2021, but that number has now increased to 637.

Last year, IIIT Nagpur had 214 seats in the Computer Science and Engineering department, which has now increased to 421, and 133 seats in the Electronics and Communication department, which now stands at 216.

Advertisement

Speaking to the students, Kothari says students from Nagpur and other cities in the region can take advantage of the golden opportunity and learn popular courses that are available in selected colleges. “We are getting premier companies for our placements, and they are offering decent salary packages to students. Our students are getting internship offers from reputed organisations as well. Our faculty recruitment drive is in full swing," he asserted.

The premier institute started operating at the BSNL Regional Telecom Training Centre in Seminary Hills in 2016-17. In April 2021, it relocated to the permanent campus. IIIT Nagpur intends to have its own IT park in the coming two years, where software companies can operate their units. It would be the first of all IIITs to provide such a facility for students to do internships in software units. The institute further wants to construct an international standard community centre there.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here