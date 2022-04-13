IIT Palakkad Announces Website Design Contest for Students, Designers, Winner to Get Rs 30,000

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has announced a national website design competition. Applications have been invited from designers and students who will submit one design for the institute website and one design for a department website. The last to make the submissions is July 24, by 5 pm.

Students, freshers, and designers are eligible to apply for the contest. Group submissions are allowed but the group can have a maximum of three members. Entries are to be submitted to design@iitpkd.ac.in.

The winner will be given Rs 30,000 and up to two-second prizes will get Rs 15,000 each. A few consolation prizes are also up for grabs. Each winning design will also receive a certificate. “The decision of IIT Palakkad on the results of the competition would be final and binding. IIT Palakkad will have complete rights to all prize-winning material," the institute said in its official notice.

“The websites should possess an aesthetic look and feel with good color combination, background, structure, and layout. The layout and color pallete should blend well with the colors and character of the institute’s logo. The interface is expected to be modern and user friendly with easy to navigate features and easy to use functions," reads the official notice.

IIT Palakkad has also stated the instructions that must be incorporated when making the designs. The design should be suitable for computer screens, tablets and mobile phones. As per the website, sections like ‘what’s new’, ‘latest updates’, ‘recruitment’, ‘student activities’ etc must be added. The department homepage must have with the gallery, events, awards, news blocks, and separate menus. It should also feature structured faculty profiles with fields like publications, awards, research area etc which can be regularly updated by the concerned faculty.

“Ensure that the submission does not use any copyright-infringing material or any logo without permission by the entity which holds the rights for its use. All content must be yours, or you should have the right to use and license it. Do not post photographs of people without permission. You may use the content available (without editing photos, documents, logo, etc.) on the IIT Palakkad website only for the purpose of this submission," reads the official website.

