IIT Palakkad is Looking for Entrepreneurs, Know How to Get Your Idea Incubated

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad’s Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) has invited applications from innovators and budding entrepreneurs for two of its programmes — AARAMBH, which is a workshop-cum-pitch event and the IPTIF Entrepreneur-In-Residence (I-EIR) programme.

Those who win AARAMBH will get a prize innovation grant of Rs 15 lakh. Participants will have to pitch their ideas on Intelligent Collaborative System (ICS) solutions for safety and energy in fields such as robotics, machine learning, software engineering, and embedded systems with hardware and software components and related topics. IPTIF in collaboration with the Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad (TECHIN) will conduct the event from October 30 to November 27.

The last date to submit the applications for AARAMBH is October 24. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of innovativeness, technical competence, social impact, and commercial viability.

Advertisement

The IPTIF Entrepreneur-In-Residence (I-EIR) programme is a forum for budding entrepreneurs to pursue their ventures without any additional risk involved in the technology-based business. It also supports co-working spaces for developing ideas into marketable products. Participants will get a Rs 30,000 stipend for a duration of 12 months. They will also be trained by mentors by engineers and entrepreneurs.

The last date to apply for the I-EIR programme is November 1. The initial shortlisting of the teams or individuals will be based on the eligibility and suitability of the applicant to the programme. Further evaluation of the shortlisted teams will be based on qualifying criteria such as innovation, deniability of idea, experience, among others Applications from women entrepreneurs, innovators under the age of 30, and innovators with CPS technology business ideas that have considerable potential for social impact will be given preference in the selection process, the institute said.

IPTIF is the technology-business incubator of IIT Palakkad, which is a collaboration of the CPS Building blocks to propel the application of high priority in CPS National Mission. " We will invest in and strengthen talent development, technology-based product development, and international collaboration, all of which will lead to long-term economic growth and job creation. Our goal is to provide a platform for efficiently connecting academia, industry, and suppliers," says Harilal Bhaskar, General Manager, IPTIF.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.