IIT Palakkad Launches Challenge to Boost Innovations, Research, Development in Energy Sector

IIT Palakkad’s Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) is launching a national level challenge to boost innovations, research, and development in the energy sector The Oorja Grand Challenge aims to enable innovators to design and develop intelligent collaborative systems in the energy domain.

Students, researchers, and entrepreneurs can form teams with the ability to lead fundamental research, product development, industry development, and job creation for the Indian and global energy sectors. Those entering the contest must form a team with at least one subject-matter expertise industry / academic mentor. The last date to apply is March 1 at tinyurl.com/Oorja-Challenge-registration.

The prize money could be up to Rs 1.5 lakh for designing and up to Rs 10 lakh after shortlisting for prototyping after design review and up to Rs 25 lakh for incubation after prototype review.

The applicants can be graduates from any Indian university and have at least five members or more in a team with a track record of invention/tinkering solutions, among others, or volunteering with organisations to address/solve problems with environmental impact. Priority would be given to applicants who are entrepreneurs with a business plan that can result in technology/manufacturing jobs and innovators who have energy-focused business ideas with bigger technology uncertainties and/or long gestation period, leveraging technology or IP from publicly funded research or academic organizations or considerable potential for social impact, IIT Palakkad said.

Applications will be evaluated on the basis of six fields — technology innovation, business model innovation, market addressed, customer feedback, scalability and potential, and competitor evaluation and pricing.

‘The aim of this national-wide contest is to scout for technology solutions in the energy domain. These solutions should be safe to use, economical at a large scale, with high efficiency. The expected technology solutions include but are not limited to those for energy storage, generation, conversion, and transportation/distribution," Dr Albert Sunny, Director, IPTIF, and Project Director, TIH ICS said.

The main goals of Oorja Grand Challenge are to discover and nurture new, innovative, viable, and sustainable technology solutions for significant energy challenges that are faced by India, encourage ideas from latent sources and convert them into start-ups, generate better awareness about entrepreneurship amongst India’s masses and lend a helping hand to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs through active media outreach, the institute said. It also aims to expand the pipeline of potential incubatees and provide structured mentoring, guidance, prototyping grants, and seed-funding for innovative ideas applying for such programmes.

