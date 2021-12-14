IIT Palakkad to Skill 2 Million Young Indians in Cyber-physical Technologies

IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) has launched the ‘i-Skill’ initiative to train India’s workforce in Cyber-physical systems. The main aim of the initiative is to empower 2 million youth with adequate skills to enable their employment in technological sectors, to improve productivity, and capacity building to prepare them for the evolving Cyber-physical technologies.

As part of this initiative, IPTIF’s Skill Development Ready Centers (i-SDRC) will be established in engineering, arts, and science colleges besides ITIs across all districts of India to offer multidisciplinary training and capacity building programs for next-generation technocrats, engineers, and scientists, the notice reads.

>Read | MIT’s Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Now Available for Indians Too

Advertisement

The applications for the initiative will close on December 15. The tentative schedule of the Bootcamp is December 18 and 19 from 9 am to 5 pm. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. The applicants must have completed class 12. Preference will be given to those who have completed a diploma or ITI.

“The foundation is targeting training 2 million youth under this initiative by 2030. i-Skill is an umbrella skill development initiative by IPTIF covering a series of programs," the institute said in an official notice.

This Bootcamp will be covered in 12 hours over a weekend. The training material will include video, audio, PowerPoint presentations, and reading materials, among others. The Python for Data Science course consists of four modules which include context from basics of Python to Data visualization. The course aims to impart substantial knowledge on Python and how to use it effectively for data science. Upon successful completion, a course completion certificate will be issued by IPTIF.

>Read| IIT-Delhi Researchers Develop Electricity Generator which Releases Zero Emissions

Advertisement

Speaking about the targets set out under the ‘i-Skill’ initiative, Harilal Bhaskar, General Manager, IPTIF, said, “By implementing Skill Development Ready Centers SDRC across India, IPTIF is focusing on ‘Study/Work-near-home’ concept. With the evolution of Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) technologies globally, India requires people with interdisciplinary knowledge in software and hardware development. In this context, IPTIF aims to equip the country’s workforce to meet the demands of the upcoming technological revolution in CPS. We also explore and generate equal opportunity to acquire technology-based skills among rural youth and Bridging the digital divide."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.