IIT Patna is Offering New Courses in Computer Science, Business Management Mapped With Industry Demand

IIT Patna is all set to start six new academic programs compliant to National Education Policy (NEP-2020). The new programs are starting with three academic programs in computer science stream and three academic programs in business management stream.

The three-year UG program is designed for aspirations of school (10+2) pass outs who have dreamt of IIT quality education but have missed the bus through JEE(Advance). “There is multiple channel for entry to these new programs of studies, i.e.; valid score of JEE Main, CUCET, SAT(US), NTSE, KVPY, INSPIRE, State level entrance and IITP-SAT. Each of the three year UG programs are designed to impart skill in demand by industry and employers worldwide," reads the press release issued by IIT Patna.

The later course structure is aligned at par with professional body framework course structure requirement like ICAI, ICSE, CIMA, ACCA, CPA, NSE etc. The hybrid mode of instruction is another unique feature to enable the day scholars of any other program (say B.Tech.) with an alternative avenue to enhance their skill simultaneously without hassle, added the release.

Under Graduate Hybrid programs open for admission:

Computer Science

B.Sc. (Hons): Computer Science and Data Analytics (CSDA)

B.Sc. (Hons): Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity (AICS)

B.Sc. (Hons): Mathematics and Computer Science (MCS)

Business Management

B.Sc. (Hons): Accounting and Financial Management (AFM)

B.Sc. (Hons): Business Management and Analytics (BMA)

Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA)

Program features:

Fully compliant to NEP 2020 framework structure

Industry skill-oriented curriculum and course structure

Internationally accepted course credit structure (US/UK/EU)

Course learning outcome mapped with industry demand

Business management program curriculum and course structure is aligned with national and international professional bodies (ICAI, ICSI, ACCA, NSE and CIMA) qualification structures - A first of its kind program in India by IITP.

A degree program curriculum at par with global standards at an affordable fee.

Each program of both the streams will have an intake of 250 students taking total intake to 1500. The semester fee for computer science program and management program will be Rs 40,000 and 50,000 respectively.

On successful completion of the three-year degree program, the candidates will be awarded IITP alumni status. However, the opportunity of entry and exit scope exists at each year with an opportunity to re-enter later with credit bank facility.

