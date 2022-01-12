IIT Patna Witnesses Record Placement, 9 Students Get Rs 61 Lakh Annual Pay Package

This placement season the Indian Institute of Technology Patna is witnessing a record job offers despite the slowdown across sectors following Covid-19 disruptions. In the first phase 9 students bagged job offers with annual packages of Rs 61 lakh each. This includes 5 students of BTech Computer Science, 3 students of Electrical Engineering and 1 student of MTech Computer Science. In the second phase, 245 students have got 313 job offers. These include 190 students of B Tech and 55 students of M Tech.

In the ongoing placement drive many international tech giants including Google, Adobe and Accenture among others. The placement will continue till April.

According to IIT Patna, 146 students received job offers of Rs 40 lakh annual pay package or more. A total of 245 students bagged over 313 job offers.

Apart from this, 6 students have been offered an annual offer of Rs 57.4 lakh from Atlassian. MTX has offered Rs 51.10 lakh annually to a student. Meanwhile, Adobe India has offered 9 students a package of 48 lakh rupees annually each.

Accenture has offered Rs 47.9 lakh per annum to 3 students. An annual package of Rs 46.5 lakh has been offered by Google India to 10 students.

According to the training officer of the institute, so far more than 96 B Tech and over 50 M Tech students have got placements. Around 99 percent of computer science students have got placement followed by Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering students.

Top companies who participated in this year’s placement drive include Optum, Larsen & Toubro, Dhani Media Net, Sprinkler, Deloitte Gamescraft, Trilogy Innovations, Smartcoin, Zomato, Pluts, Research, Oyo Rooms, Texas Instruments, Housing.com, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Electronics, Unacademy, Flipkart, Qualcomm, ATM, Tata Digital, etc.

This is the first time that over 110 companies reached the IIT Patna campus.

