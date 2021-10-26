IIT Roorkee Admissions Open for Postgraduate Certification in AI for BFSI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited applications for the third cohort of postgraduate certification in artificial intelligence (AI) for BFSI. The course is being offered in online mode in partnership with WileyNext. The programme aims to provide in-demand deep AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning skills, techniques, and tools along with their applications in the real-world context of the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry.

Candidates do not need to pass any national-level competitive exams such as GATE or JEE advanced to be eligible to take part in the course, however, a pre-assessment exam will be conducted by IIT Roorkee. Further, to encourage women in technology, the AI in BFSI programme by IIT Roorkee and WileyNXT will also offer ‘Tech it Like Her’ Scholarship to the highest-scoring female candidate in the pre-assessment examination.

The six months programme has been designed for recent graduates from BE, BTech, MTech, BCA, MCA, and tech professionals aspiring for growth in the sector. The classes will be taught by IIT Roorkee as well as Wiley faculty. Some of the job opportunities post completing the course include data scientist, data analyst, AI engineer, NLP engineer, product manager ML, retail analyst, and research engineer.

On successful completion of the AI in BFSI course, a PG certificate will be provided by IIT-Roorkee and Wiley jointly. A job assistance plan will also be provided. Previous learners associated with the program have been from reputed companies like JP Morgan Chase, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, etc.

Dr Durga Toshniwal, Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, IIT-Roorkee said, “AI is building the future of work and has started dominating the banking and finance industry as well. With the level of growth and developments being seen in this sector, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is working towards producing skilled talent, inept in dealing with evolving and complex business problems. In collaboration with WileyNXT, we aim to impart industry relevant knowledge, skills, and expertise to the professionals willing to make an impact in the industry."

