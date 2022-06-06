IIT Roorkee Collaborates With Environmental Organization for joint Training, Research

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) Roorkee and Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaborating in research, and training. The MOU aims to develop the relationship between the two institutes.

“The agreement outlines joint submission of research and development projects under the call of a proposal from different government & non-government funding organisations for promoting rural infrastructures and livelihoods enhancement of rural communities, training, and workshops on Himalayan sustainable development," claimed the institute in its press release.

Both the institutes agreed upon conducting joint training programme on various natural issues viz., recently developed techniques in water resources management and agriculture development, food security, agriculture security, livelihood security, drinking water security, energy security, natural hazards, climate, among others. The agreement also facilitates the exchange of staff and students for joint research.

Dr. Anil Joshi, founder of HESCO, said, " The knowledge generated by IIT Roorkee will be communicated by HESCO to empower community organization for socio-economic independence. The association that will help develop participatory research on various community need technology like agriculture, water and sanitation, and energy for Himalayan rural communities."

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee, highlighted, “The proposed collaboration between IIT Roorkee and HESCO will promote better management of water resources and targeted development of agriculture for the sustainable progress of rural communities in the Himalayan region."

