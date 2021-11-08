IIT Roorkee Creates App to Predict Crowd Levels in Public Places, Wins Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is the winner of the Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge. The team developed an interactive passenger information system to predict the crowding levels in the public transit system.

The final product consists of an Android application for the users and a web page to replicate the digital passenger information board installed at bus stops. The route planning algorithm integrates advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence models trained on the historical ticketing data to predict the crowding levels in the public transit system.

For real-time occupancy of the public transport vehicles using CCTV footage, the product is complemented by computer vision models. For a test case, raw data was facilitated by the Capital Region Urban Transportation (CRUT) Bhubaneshwar. The NIUA team provided various inputs to improve the final product.

The research team from IIT Roorkee comprises Prof Amit Agarwal, Dept of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, along with his students Arpit Shrivastava, Devesh Pratap Singh, and Itisha Jain.

As many as 80 teams participated in the Smart Move Innovative Urban Mobility Challenge organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in November 2020. Out of the total, 10 teams were shortlisted after a screening process to develop the product and then present their work in front of the jury in October 2021. The ideas were evaluated on the basis of several parameters including distinctly contextual, implementable, scalable, time-bound, practical, financially feasible, measurable (objectively verifiable), and social impact on urban mobility.

The top three selected proposals will be provided contracts jointly worth Rs 20 lakhs with a minimum contract value of Rs 5 lakhs. Additionally, the winning teams will have an opportunity to present their solution to the Smart Cities Mission, the Government of India.

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The work of the winning team amplifies the attractiveness of public transport. This will reduce our dependence on private motorized transport which is an important goal to address the adverse environmental impact of private transport"

Prof Amit Agarwal, Dept. of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee, said, “The information system will not only boost the transit ridership but also ensure equity for all user segments to enhance overall convenience and empower the decision-making of public transit users in planning the safest journey in COVID recovering times and the time after it."

