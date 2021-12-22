IIT Roorkee Held Workshop to Motivate Students to Pursue Careers in Science

IIT Roorkee had organised a two days’ workshop on December 18 and 19 to motivate school children to pursue careers in the field of science and technology. The workshop was organised under the aegis of Vigyan Pradarshani by the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Roorkee to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence.

The workshop is a part of the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative developed by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the IIT Roorkee. The aim of the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative is to spread the benefits of research beyond the borders of the direct beneficiaries, especially to schools and colleges.

A total of 50 students of Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Haryana, along with two teachers participated in the workshop. The workshop started with a welcome address by the head Dept of Biosciences and Bioengineering followed by lectures of faculties and the interaction of the children with IIT students at the campus.

Shedding light on the significance of the program Prof Pravindra Kumar, head of the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering briefed school children about 175 yrs old history of IIT Roorkee, explained that science and technology are highly interdisciplinary and in the future, the progress of our country and mankind is in hands of the present generation.

Prof. Manish Shrikhande, the Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy IIT Roorkee said, “The seed of love for the science and technology sown in the mind of children at an early age, results in producing great innovative thinkers in this domain which is a most essential requirement for the progress of the country in the modern time.

Such workshops are great means of introducing the children to the wonderful world of science and technology and developing their approach to pursuing a career in this field."

Sharing the experience of the workshop, Pranav Dhiman, student of 10th std said, that this workshop will surely help him in deciding the subjects for 11th standard, another student, Simrin, again a student of class 10th got very emotional after seeing the dedication and hard work of research scholars and faculties had put in the workshop. She said that she will give her best to join IITs as a student. Another student Nisha of MNSS Rai got highly motivated after the interactive session at TIDES and said she will have her own startup and will employ IITians in her company.

