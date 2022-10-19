IIT Roorkee Invites Applications for Online Executive MBA Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened online applications for its executive MBA course. Those interested can apply till for the online programme up till November 5. As per the institute, the MBA course is a industry-oriented customized and flexible curriculum with scope for dual or triple specialisation. The programme orientation will start on November 24.

“Aligned to the emerging needs of industry to develop the techno-business acumen of industry professionals the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has started accepting applications for executive MBA," claimed the institute.

As the course is customisable, learners can choose from five specialisations to customize credentials and specialize in disciplines suited to their career aspirations. Candidates must remember that those who will complete the course he degree at IIT Roorkee’s annual convocation at the campus.

The institute further informed that the executive MBA includes features like credit-based payment and flexibility in enrolment. The two-year programme, comes with an option to complete the course within a five years time period.

Through the course, learners will be able to develop an insight into key managerial processes and gain analytical expertise with a technology-centric viewpoint. Being highly customisable, the degree is designed to align with your interests and you can choose your area of specialization after covering the fundamentals of business and technology. The course aims to prepares future leaders for high-growth industries.

The key highlights of the programme include blended experiential and participative learning modes like simulations, business case studies, project work, and live and recorded lectures, learners can choose from five Specializations to customize credentials and specialize in disciplines suited to their career aspirations. It also comprises of learners will become a part of IIT Roorkee’s illustrious alumni network. The alumni status will give access to the incubation centre, and highly active alumni chapters across India and the world.

Successful graduates will be invited to receive the degree at IIT Roorkee’s annual convocation at the campus. Students will have the opportunity to do multiple projects, term papers, simulation activities, and real-life learning opportunities.

Every subject will be taught with a blend of asynchronous and synchronous lectures, graded quizzes, and curated learning material.

