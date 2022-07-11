IIT Roorkee Launches Online Course in Business Analytics, Admission Without JEE Score

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched an executive program in Business Analytics for Strategic Decision Making. The course will be offered online via Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider. To seek admission to this, students do not need to have a JEE score.

As part of the course, candidates will learn to uncover data’s true value and make data-driven business decisions with this program developed by the IIT Roorkee faculty and delivered in collaboration with Simplilearn.

“The program is best suited for professionals with at least six years of work experience from a wide range of industries and backgrounds such as Business Analysts, mid to senior-level managers, C-suite executives, consultants, and Business Heads who aspire to apply analytics to make better and more efficient business decisions," claims the press release issued by the institute.

Advertisement

Course curriculum

As part of the course, candidates will be learning the following topics:

1. Linear and Non-linear Regression

2. Logistic Regression

3. Data Mining for Predictive Analytics

4. Time Series and Forecasting

5. Text Analytics

6. Linear and Logistics Regression Case Study

7. Binary Programming

8. R / Excel Session for BIP and IP

9. Network Optimization Models

10. Network Optimization Practice Session

11. Non-linear Programming

12. Non-linear Programming Applications

13. Multi-objective Optimization

14. Goal Programming

15. Heuristics

16. Meta-heuristics and Applications

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “In today’s digital environment, every organization is looking at making their decisions more accurate and data-driven. Analytics allows organizations to structure and automate their decision-making processes to deliver real-time responses when needed. Business analytics is the key for organizations to reduce their risk by enabling them to make the right decisions based on data."

Advertisement

Speaking on the collaboration with Simplilearn, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Data-driven methods and techniques are transforming the world of Engineering, Technology, Commerce, and society at large. We believe collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Simplilearn will educate individuals and empower organizations."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.