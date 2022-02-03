IIT Roorkee Offers Online Course in Natural Language Processing, Applications Closing Soon

The IIT Roorkee is offering an online course in Natural Language Processing (NLP). The course is being offered in collaboration with NIT Patna, IIT Kanpur, IIITDM Jabalpur, MNIT Jaipur. The joint online faculty development programme has been designed to master the knowledge of natural language processing with future directions and hands-on. After successful completion of the programme, a participation certificate will be provided to all candidates.

The online course will be held from February 7 to 18. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply for the course by February 5. The joint winter programme is being conducted under the Electronics and ICT Academy, NIT Patna (Ministry of Electronics Information Technology, Government of India), reads the official notice. Student/faculty, industry people, and foreign academics can apply for the course.

The course curriculum includes an introduction and basic text processing, spelling correction, language modelling, POS tagging, distributional semantics, topic models, entity linking, information extraction, text summarization and classification, sentiment analysis and opinion mining and dialog systems.

The course is available for non-IITians too and anyone intersted can apply. Applicants will have to pay a course fee. The course fee for academic (student/faculty) is Rs 500, for industry people and others, it Rs 1000 and for foreign academics, it is Rs 4,240.

