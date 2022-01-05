IITGN Officiating Director Wins Gopal Ranjan Technology Award 2021 for his Work in Civil Engineering

Prof Amit Prashant, the newly appointed officiating director of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), has won the Gopal Ranjan Technology Award 2021. He received the award for his significant research contributions in the field of civil engineering, ranging from fundamental soil mechanics to applied work on various geotechnical structures.

Sharing his thoughts on winning the award, Prof Prashant said, “It is an honour to be selected for this award from my alma mater. I am humbled and grateful to the award committee for recognising my work with this award. I also take this opportunity to thank my colleagues, mentors, students, collaborators, and family because all the work that I have done till now would not have been possible without their consistent support and encouragement. I look forward to contributing in more ways to the infrastructure and educational development of the country."

>Also read|IIT Jodhpur Researchers Developing Framework to Create Software That Can Convert Digital Comic Books to Videos

Advertisement

The award will be presented to him in the coming months during a formal award ceremony to be organised by IIT Roorkee. The Gopal Ranjan Technology Award is presented by IIT Roorkee every year to an Indian national or an alumni of IIT Roorkee for creative work in the fields of soil characteristics, foundation engineering, ground improvement, soil-structure interaction, engineering geology, underground structures, rock mechanics, subsurface including marine structure in India.

Professor Prashant holds a bachelor of engineering degree from IIT Roorkee and a PhD in geotechnical engineering from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, USA. His research focuses on constitutive modelling for granular materials, numerical modelling of geotechnical structures, earthquake geotechnical engineering, and applications of geosynthetics.

>Read|>IITs Witness Best-ever Placement Season, up to 45% Jump in Job Offers

Professor Prashant has worked with various industry and government bodies on some of the most challenging infrastructure and consultancy projects. He has also contributed in developing codes, guidelines about earthquake engineering and geosynthetic-reinforced soil walls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.