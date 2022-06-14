IITs to offer 4-years integrated BEd Courses Soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) will be soon offering a four-year integrated teacher education programme or bachelor in education (BEd) courses on their campuses. The announcement was made by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, who inaugurated a new Kendriya Vidyalaya at the IIT Bhubaneswar campus.

On the occasion, the minister said that the four-year integrated teacher education programme would be introduced in IITs and the training for teachers would be provided in line with the new education policy (NEP).

Read | IISc Now to Produce Science Teachers, Mulling to Offer BSc-BEd Integrated Course

Advertisement

Union Minister Tweeted saying, “This year, a 4-year integrated teacher education program or ITP pilot model will be launched to provide appropriate training to teachers under the National Education Policy. This will increase the efficiency of the teachers and the full development of the students."

During the event the minister also said that 15,000 PM Shri Schools will be set up in the country, while over 500-600 PM Shri Schools will be set up in Odisha. The minister also said that the PM Shri Schools will be set up in every block of the country, while over 500 PM Shri Schools will be set up in Odisha. These schools will be operating under the direct leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking to the media, the union education minister wrote: “PM Shri School Yojana, Government under the leadership of PM has decided to open Model Schools in each & every block of the country. In this process, #Odisha will get over 500 such schools."

The new KV campus inaugurated by the minister yesterday will educate students from Classes 1 to 12. It is slated to be complete in a span of two years at the worth of Rs 25 crore.

Recently the education minister said that higher education institutions should target exponential growth toward building a future-ready workforce and leverage technology to further decolonise education.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.