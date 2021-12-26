IITs Witness Best-ever Placement Season, up to 45% Jump in Job Offers

The first phase of placements across 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) concluded last week, and the data shows that it has been an overwhelming season. Compared to last year, most IITs have recorded a 40-45 per cent increase in jobs offered to students this year making it the best hiring season ever, reported a leading news daily.

Most of the IITs witnessed an all-time high in the number of offers and the average pay scale. According to hiring experts, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed many sectors towards digitisation, and this led to the hiring of fresh talent in record numbers.

>IIT Bombay: The first phase of placement at IIT Bombay ended on December 18 with 1,382 students securing a job including 45 international offers, reported Moneycontrol. The number of offers received by the students was 1,723 this year. A total of 973 job offers were made in 2020 and 1,172 job offers were received in 2019. In the first 18 days of placement, as many as 12 students bagged offers of an annual salary of over Rs 1 crore each. The average pay offered at IIT-B rose 26 per cent compared with 2020 and by 19 per cent compared to 2019.

>IIT Delhi: IITD received 1,250 job offers this year which is the highest ever. Around 80 per cent of the students who had registered themselves for the placement drive have been recruited. The institute received 1,250 offers – the highest ever, and a 45 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The average salary on job offers went up by 20 per cent.

>IIT Roorkee: The highest-ever 1,243 job offers were received by students of IIT Roorkee this year including 32 international job offers. Three students received packages in the range of Rs 1.3 crore to Rs 1.8 crore from Indian-based companies. The highest package is at Rs 2.15 crore this year.

>IIT Madras: As many as 73 per cent of 1,498 students who had registered for placement have received job offers. The total number of offers made to students is 1,316. It also witnessed a 100 per cent jump in the number of offers from startups that came during Phase 1 of placements compared to 2019. This year 63 startups have offered over 190 job offers.

>IIT Kharagpur: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur tops the list here. With more than 1,600 job offers – IIT-Kharagpur recorded the best placement seasons among all IITs. The highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore was made to a student while 22 other students got offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore. Over 1500 students have accepted the offers made in the first phase of placement at IIT Kharagpur concluded on December 11.

>IIT Hyderabad: The institute received 466 offers including 34 international offers in phase I of campus placements. The highest package received this year is Rs 65 lakhs, and the average package is Rs 23 lakhs. A total of 427 students have already been placed out of the 650 students who had registered.

