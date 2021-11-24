ImaginXP & OrangeSlates to Upskill 50,000 Teachers Using Digital Tools

Over 50,000 school teachers across India will son bee trained in the latest digital technologies, teaching methodologies using new-age approaches. This is a result of collaboration between ImaginXP, a virtual university and OrangeSlates, a teacher skilling platform. Teachers will soon get access to a series of short-duration live training sessions by top experts and educators from the country.

With this partnership, the edtech duo has also announced their ‘School Connect Program’, under which they will reach out to 5000 schools to enable both teachers and students with skills that will help shape a better future. The program will also provide live counselling sessions.

Furthermore, in line with their aim to upskill teachers, they are also launching long-term programs for educators in collaboration with some of the top universities of India. Using these courses, teachers can now participate in such programs that will enable them to be at par with the globally evolving edtech industry.

Speaking on the strategic collaboration, Shashank Shwet, Founder and CEO ImaginXP, said, “At ImaginXP, we offer future skills degree programs and credit certification courses that are in line with corporate-led curriculums intending to provide students and aspirants with a coaching platform that helps them write their own successes. We have experienced a massive uptake of courses over time and have seen a huge number of student successes with our current offerings. We believe that our educators require a similar platform that enables their growth."

“Our partnership with OrangeSlates will help us further define success for teachers who have not only been the backbone of the edu-tech industry but have faced difficulty in upskilling themselves in the recent past. With the short duration and live training programs, our educators now will have an equal chance to amplify their careers," Shashank added.

Also commenting on the partnership, Pradeep Pillai, CEO & Co-Founder, OrangeSlates, said, “We had many educators who were getting used to teaching using new-age technologies like smart boards or smart classes. However, this adoption was slow and perhaps would have taken much longer. The COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns moved them to an online teaching space overnight with little or no gadget improvement, software support, or training in most cases. In the past one year and more, educators have faced challenges to keep their classes engaging and impactful owing to digital knowledge constraints."

