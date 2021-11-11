Immense Potential for Collaboration Between India, US-based Institutes : Pradhan

India and the United States are natural allies, especially in the field of education, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking during a virtual roundtable on ‘Advancing India-US Education Partnership’ on Wednesday, he added that there is an immense potential to strengthen collaborations between educational institutions of the two countries.

The roundtable was organised by the Embassy of India in association with its five consulates in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston and Atlanta.

“India and the US are natural allies, especially in the field of education. There is a lot of potential to strengthen collaborations between India and US educational institutions, specifically in an interlinking industry, academia and policymakers," Pradhan said.

Hailing National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the union minister said, India’s National Education Policy has opened up the mobility of students and teachers across the globe and it encourages research partnerships and mutually beneficial educational collaborations.

“To align with the prime minister’s announcement at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, India’s education system must be ready to align with the global aspirations and NEP 2020 allows for such an alignment," he added.

According to the inputs provided by PTI, during the road table, NEP was lauded by several American participants and representatives, many of whom also said that they would like to partner with India on some specific topics of interest — cybersecurity, healthcare, biotech, artificial intelligence, data sciences, agriculture, climate change and sustainability.

Now institutions in both countries can explore joint projects

In his address, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the Office of International Affairs has been set up in more than 150 universities across India.

New guidelines have been issued for India’s higher education institutes to move ahead in research at the international level. Regulations for embedding internships in general education have been set into motion. The government proposes to set up a national research foundation to further improve the research ecosystem in the country, he said.

“All these provide huge opportunities for US institutions. We could now look at two-way student and research mobility: US students can do short-term courses or some semesters in Indian institutions. We could certainly have more student and academic exchanges as well as joint research programmes," Sandhu added.

