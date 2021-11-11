In Bengal, Private Schools Allowing Kids to Attend Classes Only After Parents' Consent

Private schools in Kolkata are not allowing students to attend the classes without the consent of their parents following the decision by the Calcutta High Court. The West Bengal government had allowed the reopening of schools from November 16, the Calcutta High Court said that if there was any problem, the parents could speak with the concerned authorities who will then take the required action.

And now the private schools in Bengal are strictly following the decision of the High Court and are not allowing the students to attend the classes without the consent of the parents. The court did not impose any other legal hurdle on reopening schools in West Bengal.

Several private schools in the state are asking students to submit a proper undertaking from parents along with a health report of the ward. The private schools are sending a consent letter to parents via email.

South Point School Director Krishna Damani said, “We will take daily health reports from parents and then parents will send their children to school."

La Martiniere School administration said that the students are being asked to come with the consent of the parents.

On Thursday, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava of Calcutta High Court on the plaintiff’s lawsuit said, “If the parents had any problem, they would have come to the court and addressed the problem. How long will the school remain open? You have to decide. This is not a personal matter."

The bench further said, “The concerned parents have to come to court and tell their problem. If the students or parents or teachers have any problem they can lodge a complaint with the concerned authorities."

