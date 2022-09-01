In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam, Govt School Being Run From Poultry Farm

A high school is established in Saini Darwan, a remote area of ​​Budgam has a building set-up, however, it is being operated from a poultry farm. Everyday children are on a farm to get their education. At the farm-converted into school, there is neither a playground nor a toilet.

Although a building has been constructed for the school, however, the owner of the land has occupied it and the administration is allegedly not taking any action.

When News18.com spoke to the students here, they shared their problems. A female student said, “There is only one toilet, which makes it difficult for them. There should be a separate toilet for female students, which is not here." The student added that “when it rains, the light goes down, and bad light affects their school time, as they can’t see anything".

Advertisement

Pertinently the government has also constructed a new building for the school recently but it is closed due to negligence. Owner of the land on which the building is built has taken possession of the building and kept his belongings there and the students are worried if they will ever get back to a proper school.

On the other hand, the parents say that they want their children to get a good education and flourish in their future, but when the school is like this condition, what will be the future of the children?

They appealed to the administration to pay attention to them. Father of one of the students said, “Seeing the current situation, we now only want the children to study something. If the school is not good, our children will not become doctors or engineers. If there were facilities, the children would have studied with much better enthusiasm and they would also be able to move forward."

Constructions of a new building for the school started in 2010. The government had made promises to the land owners and when those promises were not fulfilled, the owners seized the building. The owners say that they are being treated unfairly and the management is quite careless.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18.com, landowners said, “We are not against education, we want the school to be good, but the promises made to us earlier should be fulfilled."

When News18 contacted Chief Education Officer Budgam over the phone, he said that the R&B department is working on it and the issue will be resolved very soon.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here