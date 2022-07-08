'In Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools, Run Classes in Hindi Medium Too'

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ensure that the schools being converted into Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools should also run classes in Hindi medium.

Many schools situated in villages are being converted into English medium schools in Rajasthan and thus the families who want their children to pursue education in Hindi medium are forced to shift their children to distant schools. Many girls are being dropped out as they can’t go to distant schools, Poonia said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

Ensure that the schools being converted into English Medium should also run classes in Hindi medium too, the state BJP president urged the Chief Minister.

Poonia wrote that he wants to draw the Chief Minister’s attention towards the “crisis which has emerged in Rajasthan schools after their conversion into Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools".

He said many parents are “planning to shift their kids into Hindi medium schools, however, it is difficult for them to admit their wards in Hindi medium schools as student registration is limited to 255 for classes 1 to 8 in these schools".

