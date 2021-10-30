In MP, Exam for Recruitment of Assistant Director for Public Welfare Department Postponed

In a significant development in Madhya Pradesh, the exam for the recruitment of Assistant Director in Social Justice and Disabled Public Welfare Department has been postponed. The MP Public Service Commission had issued a notification on February 8, 2021, for the examination for the post of Assistant Director.

As per the MPPSC exam calendar, the aforementioned examination was to be conducted in online mode. However, the government has changed its mind and now the exam will be conducted offline through an OMR sheet. Earlier, the exam was to be held on November 14. However, it has been postponed now. The commission will soon announce the new exam date.

Apart from this, the appendix of the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 has been changed by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The commission has issued a notice in this regard.

Advertisement

According to the new Appendix, issued by the Commission instead of Appendix B, there will be around 50 questions in Section-A from General Knowledge, which will include the current affairs of Madhya Pradesh, the national and international events and a working knowledge of everything related to computers.

In Section B, there will be 100 questions. Each question will carry three marks, thereby making the question paper 450 marks in total. The questions will be of multiple choice type and it will carry negative marking for wrong answers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.