In Response to Kolkata Girl's Letter, NCERT to Consider Including Netaji's Contribution in Curriculum

Her father use to bring books on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, but in her school, she never found a proper description of Netaji‘s contribution to the Independence movement of India. This girl is Atreyee Halder, now an advocate in Calcutta High Court.

On September 22, she thought of writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and NCERT and Education Minister demanding the inclusion of Netaji’s history in the school curriculum.

She mentioned in her letter that even when she was studying law she felt that Netaji’s idea about system law is missing from the curriculum.

To her surprise, NCERT responded to her letter and stated that they would consider her suggestions. This comes at a time when the Indian government is setting up new curriculum framework which the government claims will be focussed more on Indian history and culture.

She wrote in her letter that she has seen that all history curriculum books do not represent history in totality. The role of INA under the leadership of Netaji is an important part of history and that is not properly written anywhere, she said in her letter.

It’s also written in the letter that in her belief, corruption in society can also decrease if Netaji‘s ideology is taught to the next generation.

On 4th October Atreyee got a response from NCERT via a letter. NCERT clearly stated that there is mention of Netaji in history but definitely when a committee of the curriculum will sit next time then they will place Atrayee suggestion there.

Young advocate Atrayee is very much moved by the NCERT’s letter. Speaking to News18 Atrayee said, “I am overwhelmed that they have replied and they will present my suggestion. This is one step am sure they will vividly incorporate Netaji into our curriculum."

