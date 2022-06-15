In-service Training by 'Agniveers' to be Recognised as 50% Credits for Graduation Degree

The Ministry of Education has decided to give credits to youth who will be selected to be trained as ‘Agniveers’. The credits will be considered for an undergraduate degree. The Ministry will launch a special, three-year skill-based bachelor’s degree for serving defence personnel that will recognize the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments.

This is introduced after the Central government launched a recruitment scheme called ‘Agnipath’. This scheme will attract youth to serve in defence forces for for years as ‘Agniveers’.

The ‘agniveers’ will get up to 50 per cent of the credits required for a graduate degree by the virtue of their training. This credit-based programme that has been designed by IGNOU and will also be executed by the open university.

These credits will be available for a wide range of subjects including languages, economics, history, political science, public administration, sociology, mathematics, education, commerce, tourism, vocational studies, agriculture, and jyotish. These credits can also be used for ability enhancement courses on environmental studies and communication skills in English.

This programme is aligned with UGC norms and with the National Credit Framework / National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) as mandated under the National Education Policy 2020. It also has provision for multiple exit points – undergraduate certificate on successful completion of the first-year courses, undergraduate diploma on successful completion of the first and second-year courses, and degree on completion of all the courses in three-year time frame.

The framework of the programme has been duly recognized by the concerned regulatory bodies - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC. Degree will be awarded by IGNOU as per UGC nomenclature (BA; B. Com.; BA (vocational); BA (Tourism Management), and will be recognized both in India and abroad for employment and education.

Army, Navy and Air Force will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with IGNOU for implementation of the scheme.

