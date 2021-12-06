In UP's Aligarh, Students Walk Through Waterlogged Roads to Reach School

Students in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district are compelled to go to school with bags on their shoulders and shoes in their hands. They are forced to put their lives at risk of water-borne diseases as they pass through the mud due to waterlogging on the main road of Gharbra village of the Tappal block of the district.

The village is at a distance of around 65 km from Aligarh district headquarters but no official has heeded to the waterlogging, leading to water-borne diseases among the children in the area.

The villagers said that even a small amount of rainfall causes waterlogging on the main road of the village that connects to the school. The villagers stated that they have been appealing to the authorities but no action has been taken so far. The villagers also said that the number of cases of dengue, malaria, and other water-borne diseases is rising among the locals residing near this road.

Advertisement

The waterlogging on the main road has turned it into a small pond. Several students were also injured after they slipped in the mud.

“We resumed attending physical classes in the last 4-5 months after cases of Covid declined. However, we still have to cross the mud on the main road while holding our shoes in our hands. Nobody is helping us," said Shayema, a student of class 8.

A Panchayat level official admitted that villagers, especially school-going students, are facing problems due to waterlogging on the main road of the Gharbra village. He assured that a team will inspect the area and repair the road to end the waterlogging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.