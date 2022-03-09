Include Delhi Govt's Happiness, Deshbhakt, Entrepreneurship Curriculum in Private Schools Too: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday appealed principals of private schools in the city to consider including his government’s flagship programmes like Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum, in their education routine. He interacted with over 1,500 private school principals and teachers at Thyagaraj stadium here to discuss the importance of mindset curriculums and the need for their implementation across all schools of Delhi.

“All private schools should consider including mindset curriculums in mainstream education routines. Let us all create India’s new-age society with new-age thoughts. Along with subjects, schools must take the responsibility of every student’s mindset. “We must ensure that they learn to find the solution to the biggest problems of society like corruption, pollution, poverty, unemployment, women and child safety. Just as any subject cannot be taught to children by teaching only one day a week, mindset cannot be developed in children without teaching it daily. Therefore, private schools need to adopt the mindset curriculum scientifically," he told the principals.

Sisodia rued till date, no work has been done on the mindset of children in the country. “The education system has not taken the responsibility of developing the mindset of children and it has always been believed that the thinking of children is developed by family and society. There is no participation of the education system in it.

“As a result, almost all schools today give a guarantee that their students are at a certain level in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Language, Social Sciences, but there is no guarantee about their attitude, thinking and approach," he said. The Delhi education minister added that along with the subjects, schools must take responsibility of every student’s mindset. “This will set an education revolution and create a developed nation, where every student will be emotionally, academically and professionally sound. Education provided to students without development of their mindset is always incomplete," he said.

