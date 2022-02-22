Income Tax Department Warns Candidates Against Fake Appointment Letters

The Income Tax Department has warned candidates to be aware of fake appointment letters being sent by fraudulent persons and misleading them for joining the department. It added that some candidates have received fake appointment letters asking them to join the department.

“Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued," reads the official notice.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Income Tax Department that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining in the Income Tax Department," it added.

The direct recruitment to all group B and group C posts in the income tax department is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and notifications and results are made available on the SSC’s official website — sc.nic.in. After which, the regional allocation of the selected candidates is done and the list is uploaded on the department website at incometaxindia.gov.in, the notice added.

“Therefore, the general public is hereby cautioned/ advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisements/notifications/ appointments/letters advertised/circulated through any other platform/ portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax Department," the income tax dept added.

Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL exam notification has been released and the last to apply is March 7. The commission will hold the tier 1 exams in May in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The selection will be done in three tiers — the second tier will be descriptive exam and the third one will be skill test.

