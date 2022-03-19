Income Tax Dept Recruitment: Apply for Various Posts Through Sports Quota, Salary Upto Rs 34,800

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim has invited applications from meritorious sportsperson for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax assistant and multi-tasking staff. Candidates can submit their applications via post last by April 18 till 6 pm. Candidates can apply for one post of Income Tax Inspector, five posts of Tax Assistant and 18 posts of Multi-Tasking staff. Candidates who have participated in any of the sports like football, basketball, volleyball or cricket, among others as mentioned in the official advertisement can apply.

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of their best three performances in last four years (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022) in the respective sport along with the best performance of their sports career.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the ground/proficiency test where their proficiency in the respective sport will be tested. However, candidates applying for the post of Tax Assistant will also be required to qualify the Data Entry Skill Test. The final selection will be on the basis of a merit list.

Successfully selected candidates for the post of Income Tax Inspector can draw a salary of up to Rs 34,800 per month while those selected for the post of Tax Assistant and Multi-tasking staff can get up to Rs 20,200 per month.

Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Income Tax Inspector must be between 18 and 30 years of age while those applying for the post of Tax Assistant must be between 18 and 27 years of age. The age eligibility for the post of Multi-Tasking staff is between 18 and 25 years of age.

Education: As per the required educational qualification, candidates must have a degree from a recognized university for the post of Income Tax Inspector while those applying for the post of Tax Assistant are also required to have a data entry speed of 8,000 key depressions per hour. Candidates who are matriculated or have an equivalent pass from a recognized board can apply for the post of multi-tasking staff.

Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step – 1 Take a printout of the application form given in the official advertisement and fill it carefully.

Step – 2 Attach attested copies of all the required documents with the application form.

Step – 3 Send the application form along with documents in an envelope to the postal address mentioned in the advertisement.

Step – 4 The envelope containing the application must be superscripted as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST(S) OF ……UNDER MERITORIOUS SPORTS PERSONS’ QUOTA"

