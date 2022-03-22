India, Australia Govts to Set up Taskforce to Recognise Online, Blended Learning

Indian government is all set to join hands with governments of Australia to establish a taskforce to develop qualifications recognition arrangements for Australia and India to enhance two-way mobility. The taskforce that was announced on March 21 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison “will address the recognition of online and blended learning, joint degrees and offshore campuses."

This collaboration aims to serve both countries by expanding cooperation in education, and optimising mobility outcomes for Australian and Indian students and graduates, the Australian embassy said in a statement. Further it said that the taskforce will deliver a mechanism for expanding education qualification recognition between Australia and India by the end of the year, with implementation to take place in 2023.

Also read| Auckland University Offers 10 Virtual Internships for Indian Women Students

Advertisement

Acting Minister for Education and Youth, Stuart Robert, said that the taskforce would consult with stakeholders to identify opportunities for the recognition of Australian and Indian higher education qualifications, and to make recommendations to improve arrangements based on best principles and practices in recognition.

“Australia has a longstanding and strong relationship with India across education, skills and research. And education remains key to the bilateral relationship between Australia and India," the Australian Embassy said adding that improved qualifications recognition arrangements will also underpin trade in professional services between the two countries. The taskforce will pave the way for new opportunities for graduates of both India and Australia to use their qualifications, it added.

Read| Govt Considering Absorption of Ukraine-Returned Students in Indian Colleges

Earlier, as part of the Maitri initiative, Australia’s trade minister Dan Tehan had announced two new scholarship and cultural exchange programmes for Indian students. The two scholarships, Fulbright and Rhodes, will support 45 graduate and undergraduate Indian students planning to study in Australian universities. The scholarship will cover all the educational fees and stipends for covering the living expenses of the selected candidates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.