India Post Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: How Will Merit List Work? Know Selection Criteria

India Post has invited applications to hire at 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts. Candidates may apply for the recruitment online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in on or before June 5. Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of Rs 12,000 for the BPM post and Rs 10,000 for the ABPM and Dak Sevak posts.

To be eligible for the recruitment, the applicant must have a secondary school examination pass certificate of class 10 with English and mathematics as compulsory subjects. Applicants should fall between the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Candidates, however, from reserved categories have been given relaxation of up to 15 years in the upper age limit.

Selection without Exam

Advertisement

Candidates do not have to appear for any recruitment exam to be selected for these posts. Instead, candidates will be selected through a system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidates and the preference of posts submitted and subject to fulfilment of all eligibility criteria.

Read | Delhi Transport Corporation is Hiring for 367 Posts, Salary up to Rs 46374

Notice for document verification will be sent to the provisionally selected candidates who will have to report to the assigned centres with original documents and one set of copies for submission. After due verification, provisional engagement order will be given or else the next candidate in the merit will get the system generated email/SMS.

How Will Merit List be Created?

Advertisement

The merit list will be prepared based only on the marks obtained in class 10 from approved boards. The merit list will be made on the score of the subjects for which merit is considered as per the board. Candidates may note that no weightage will be given to higher education qualifications. For candidates having grades subject wise, marks will be calculated by applying the multiplying factor of 9.5 in the grade point. For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official recruitment notice.

If a candidate gets selected for more than one post based on merit, then they shall be offered the post in order of their preference in the application process.

The entire selected process will be completed by November 15, 2022. Any application pending after the deadline shall not be considered for engagement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.