India Post will conclude the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) today, February 16. Candidates, who are yet to complete the registration can log on to India Post’s official website, indiapost.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post will fill up a total of 40,889 vacancies in different circles of the organisation. Once the registration process closes, candidates will be able to edit their application forms from tomorrow, February 17 to February 19. Applications should be submitted online only, those received from any other mode will not be entertained.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years as on February 16. The upper age requirement has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying should have passed the secondary school examination or class 10 and cleared mathematics and English subjects conducted by any recognised board of school education by the government of India/state governments/ Union Territories in India (as a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS). Additionally, knowledge of computers, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is also required.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Check steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 3: Fill up the form as instructed, upload all the essential documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Step 4: Preview the form and submit it as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 form for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application fee

A registration fee of Rs 100 should be paid by candidates for all vacancies that are notified in the choice of division. The payment of fees has been exempted for all SC, ST, PwD, transwomen, and female applicants.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Aspirants will be shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the marks obtained in the class 10 examination. Those who have good grades have higher chances of being selected. The merit list is followed by document verification, computer knowledge, language knowledge, and others.

