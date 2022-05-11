India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 650 Posts, Salary up to Rs 30,000

The online registration process for the post of Grameen Dak Sevaks in the India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has commenced. The bank will be recruiting as many as 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till May 20 by visiting the official website of the bank at ippbonline.com.

The admit card for the exam will be released within 7 to 10 days after the application process closes. The exam will be held in June. The exact date will be informed to the candidate through call letter. The result will be released on the same month.

The role and responsibilities of those selected will include direct sales, finding leads, coordinating, and generation of business through the business correspondent arrangement between DoP and IPPB. The tenure of engagement of the job is 2 years which can be extended up to 1 year more.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have graduated from a college that is recognised by the government of India or approved by a government regulatory body. He or she must have at least two years of experience as a GDS. Furthermore, their age should be between 20 and 35 years old.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IPPB

Step 2: Click on the Grameen Dak Sevak link on the homepage

Step 3: Register and fill in the form

Step 4: Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 5: Save and download the filled form for future use

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for a candidate is fixed at Rs 700.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Selection process

An online written examination will be conducted to select candidates. However, if necessary, the bank reserves the right to administer a language proficiency exam. There will be 120 question in the written exam consisting of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and will be in English and Hindi medium.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Salary

The bank will pay Rs 30,000 per month as salary to the selected GDSs candidates, engaged by IPPB as executives, exclusive of statutory deductions and contributions. Tax deductions will be made in accordance with the IT Act, as amended from time to time.

