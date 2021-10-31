India Post Maharashtra Recruitment: Apply for 257 Posts, Salary up to Rs 81,000

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has invited applications for a total of 257 vacancies at various posts under the sports quota. The application process has been notified for the recruitment of a postal assistant (93), a sporting assistant (9), a postman in post offices/mail guard in railway mail services offices (113), and multi-tasking staff (42). Interested candidates may apply for the post of their preference online at dopsportsrecruitment.in on or before the last date, November 27.

>India Post Maharashtra Circle Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

>Age limit

While the age limit to apply for the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman/ Mail Guard is 18 to 27 years, the bracket is 18 to 25 years in the case of Multi-Tasking Staff. Further relaxation of 3, 5, and 10 years has been provided to candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, and PwD (unreserved) candidates, respectively. The relaxation of PwD and caste categories will be clubbed together in the case of PwD candidates of reserved caste categories. Further, there is also relaxation for ex-servicemen and central government employees. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification to get detail about the age limit relaxations.

>Sports qualification

Candidates applying for the posts must have played selected sports categories at national, international, inter-university, or National / Sports/ Games for schools. Additionally, they should also have a National Award in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive. The notice mentions a total of 54 sports categories including powerlifting, archery, athletics badminton, and others.

>Educational qualification

Candidates applying for postal/sorting assistant and postman/mail guard must have passed 12 or equivalent examinations from a recognized board or university. Further, they need to furnish a certificate of basic computer training from a recognised institute before the issuance of an appointment letter. In the case of Postman/Mail Guard, the candidate must have passed a paper of local language in at least up to 10 standard -Marathi in respect of Maharashtra state and Konkani or Marathi in respect of Goa State.

Candidates applying for multi-tasking staff must have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized education board and should fulfill the language criteria as mentioned above for postman and mail guard vacancies.

>India Post Maharashtra Circle Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 200 application fee, for all other category candidates the form is available for free.

>India Post Maharashtra Circle Recruitment: Salary

The pay matrix for postal assistant/ sorting assistant is Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, for postman/mail guard, it is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 and for multi tasking staff, it is Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

