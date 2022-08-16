India Post Releases Notification for Over 1 Lakh Vacancie, Here's How to Apply

More than one lakh posts are vacant in the India Postal department. The central government has released a notification regarding the same. The government has sanctioned vacant posts in 23 circles across the country. As per the notification released by the India Post, 59,099 vacancies are of postman, 1445 of mail guard,s and 37,539 multi-tasking posts.

Along with these, posts related to stenographer have also been sanctioned circle-wise. As many as 2289 posts of postmen, 108 posts of mail guard, and 1166 posts of MTS have been sanctioned in Andhra Pradesh. Under the Telangana circle, 1553 postmen, 82 mail guards, and 878 MTS have been sanctioned.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for these posts must have passed class 10 and must have knowledge about computers. For some posts, candidates must have completed inter or class 12.

Age limit: The Indian postal department has stated that the minimum age of those applying for these posts should be minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 32 years.

India Post Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post -indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3: Select post you want to apply, check eligibility criteria

Step 4: Register yourself

Step 5: Fill in the form

Step 6: Pay the fees, submit

Step 7: Download, save and take a print out of the acknowledgement form for further use

The posts are available in the departments of mail motor services, postal services group B posts, assistant superintendent posts, inspector and postal operative side. The notification further mentioned how many posts are being sanctioned for the following cadre posts such as postman, mail guard, stenographer, multi-tasking stop, posts related to saving bank control organisation, and regional offices under railway mail services.

