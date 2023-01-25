India is set to showcase its strength, heritage, pool of resources and initiatives under the new National Education Policy (NEP) at the first G20 Education Working Group meeting to be held in February this year under its presidency.

India has, for the first time, sought inputs from participating countries on their best practices in the sector to create a “futuristic template" that works as a roadmap for collaborations in improving access to education and generating jobs across the world, said officials in the know.

This template of best practices from participating countries will be shared at a seminar on January 31 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras research park, which will be the pre-cursor to the G20 meetings to be held on February 1-2 in Chennai. “As of now, 16 participating countries have shared their inputs while others are still coming in. The seminar will also have a parallel exhibition, which will have 50 stalls, of which 7-8 will be from participating nations such as France, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Netherlands as well as UNICEF," said a senior official who did not wish to be named.

The seminar will have discussions on the role of digital technology in education — making tech-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level. “This is not just a seminar, but a framework, which has deliverables. At the end of the discussions, a document will be released. This is the first time that ahead of a G20 meeting, countries are already sharing their inputs and have also nominated members to attend this seminar. Besides, IIT-Madras’ director V Kamakoti will make a presentation of all the inputs received, which will be released during the meetings," the official added.

The seminar will have students from schools, state universities, chancellors and experts from all over attending it. Also, it will be an opportunity to present the NEP 2020 and showcase the country’s strength and ancient knowledge systems, a second official said.

“The idea is to do something that sets a benchmark for G20 nations. We aim to give a different niche to it, which means there is an actual roadmap for these 20 nations to work on together. It also aims to pool in capacities of all these nations to achieve the end result of better education and job creation," the second official said.

After Chennai, the education working groups will meet in different parts of the country till June this year — at Amritsar (IIT-Ropar), Bhubaneswar and Pune (Savitribai Phule University).

