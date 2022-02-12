Indian Air Force Recruitment: Vacancy for 80 Apprenticeship Post, Stipend Upto Rs 7,700 Upto

The Indian Air Force has invited applications from candidates for 80 apprenticeship posts. Candidates can apply online through the official apprenticeship training portal of the government. The last date to submit applications is February 19.

Indian Air Force recruitment: Selection process

The selection process includes a written exam which will be followed by a practical exam on respective trades. The percentage marks of the candidates in 10th, 12th, ITI and practical exam will be considered while preparing the merit list. The written and practical test will be conducted at the Air Force Station Ojhar from March 1 to March 3. Whereas, the merit list will be declared on March 17.

Candidates can apply for a total of 80 vacancies in various trades. The trades include Machinist, Sheet Metal, Welder (Gas and Elect), Mechanic (Radio Radar Aircraft), Carpenter, Electrician Aircraft, Painter General and Fitter.

Total Vacancy: 80

Machinist: 04

Sheet Metal: 07

Welder Gas & Elect: 06

Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft: 09

Carpenter: 03

Electrician Aircraft: 14

Painter General: 01

Fitter: 26

Indian Air Force recruitment: Eligible Criteria

>Age: Eligible candidates must be between 14 and 26 years of age.

>Education: The candidates also must have passed class 10 and 10+2 or equivalent examination with a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Moreover, an ITI certificate with minimum 65 per cent aggregate marks is also required.

Indian Air Force recruitment: Here’s how to apply

Step – 1 Visit the government’s official apprenticeship training portal. https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/

Step – 2 Now register yourself by filling in the basic details or simply login if already registered.

Step – 2 Next, click the ‘Apprenticeship Opportunities’ tab after which you will be directed to a new page.

Step – 3 Now, search for the Indian Air Force apprenticeship in the search bar on the page.

Step – 4 Now, select the apprenticeship trade under which you want to be trained and hit ‘Apply for this Opportunity.’

Step – 5 Next, fill in all the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application

Step – 6 Save the application form for future use.

Indian Air Force recruitment: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates will receive a call letter for joining the training. The course will commence on April 1, 2022. Candidates will also get a stipend of Rs 7,700 per month once selected.

