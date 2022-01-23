Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited from Law Graduates, Salary up to Rs 2,18,200

The Indian Army has invited applications for the Short Service Commission course in the department of Judge Advocate General (JAG). A requirement of a total of nine candidates — six males and three females, has been announced in the official notification released. The registration for the same has begun on January 19 at joinindianarmy.nic.in and will continue till February 17 by 3 pm.

As per the official notification, the total tenure of the service will be for a total of 14 years, in which the initial period will be 10 years which can be extended up to four years. The total period also includes a probation period of six months. Before the tenure begins, the selected candidates will undergo a training period of six months at the Officer’s Training Academy in Chennai.

>Also read| From UPSC to RailTel, List of Jobs to Apply for the Week

Advertisement

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

>Educational qualification: The applicant must have an LLB degree with minimum aggregate marks of 55 per cent. Moreover, the degree must be professional, amounting to three years, if taken up after graduation, or five years, if taken up after class 12 and from a college/university recognised by the Bar Council Of India. In addition, candidates must be eligible for registration in the Bar Council of India or state as an advocate.

>Age limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 27 years of age as of July 1, 2022. In other words, the applicant must not be born before July 2, 1995, and after July 1, 2001.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Indian army

Step 2. Click on the recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the application form. Upload documents

Advertisement

Step 5. Pay the application fees

Step 6. Download and take a print out the application for further use

>Read| From Digital Marketing to Coding, List of Internships To Apply For This Month

Advertisement

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Advertisement

Candidates will be informed via email if they are shortlisted by the Ministry of Defence. The selected candidates will have to undergo a Service Selection Board (SSB) test at the selection centres allotted by the Indian Army. There will be a total of two selection stages. These will be followed by five days allotted to the SSB Interview. After the interview, the candidates will go through a medical examination as the final stage.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of lieutenant will a salary between Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500, captain will get between Rs 61,300 - 1,93,900, major will get pay between Rs 69,400 - 2,07,200, while lieutenant colonel will get between Rs 1,21,200 - 2,12,400. Those selected for the posts of colonel will get between Rs 1,30,600 - 2,15,900, brigadier will get between Rs 1,39,600 - 2,17,600, and major brigadier will get between Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.