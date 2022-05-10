Indian Army Recruitment for 10th Pass: Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

The Southern Command headquarters of the Indian Army has invited applications for direct recruitment to group C civilian posts in the Army Medical Corps unit. Candidates can send their applications through post. The last date to apply is 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The vacancies were notified earlier this month.

For candidates in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladak sub division of Jammu and Kashmir, the application deadline is epected up to 52 days. Candidates can apply for a total of 55 group C posts. These include 12 posts of barber and 43 posts of chowkidar.

Indian Army Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: In order to be eligible to apply for the post, the candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Education: candidate must have passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board. For the post of barber, candidates are also required to have minimum 1 year of experience in the trade. Candidates applying for the post of chowkidar must be conversant with the duties of the respective trade with 1 year of experience.

Indian Army Recruitment: How to Apply

Step – 1 Print the application form given in the advertisement.

Step – 2 Fill all the details in the application form carefully.

Step – 3 Attach the required self-attested documents with the application form. Enclose self-addressed envelope and fee in the form of postal order of Rs 100 in favour of ‘Commanding Officer, 4012 Field Hospital’. Also, include two recent passport size photographs.

Step – 4 Send the envelope containing the application form and other document s through post to the given address.

Indian Army Recruitment: Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The exam will consist of four papers having objective multiple choice-type questions. Candidates will get total of two hours to write the paper.

Paper-I will be of general intelligence and reasoning, Paper-II will have questions on general awareness while Paper-III and Paper-IV will be general English and numerical aptitude, respectively. The number of question will be 25 each in Paper-I and Paper-IV and 50 in Paper-II and Paper-III.

Indian Army Recruitment: Salary

On being successfully selected, candidates will be given salary on pay matrix L-1. The selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC (Army Medical Corps) Unit under HQ Southern Command.

