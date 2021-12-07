Indian Army Technical Graduate Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 posts, Salary up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

The Indian Army has invited applications for its 135th Technical Graduate Course (TGC), which is scheduled to begin in July 2022. According to a short advertisement issued by the Indian Army, they will take applications from unmarried male candidates for the post. The application portal has opened on December 6 and the last date to apply is January 4. If you are eligible and interested in the vacancy, visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in to apply online.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Here are the posts for which candidates can apply.

Civil/ Building Construction Technology - 9

Architecture - 1

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 3

Mechanical - 5

Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ MSc Computer Science - 8

Information Technology - 3

Electronics & Telecommunication - 1

Automobile Engineering - 1

Telecommunication - 1

Electronics & Communication - 2

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics - 1

Electronics - 1

Production - 1

Opto Electronics - 1

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/ Industrial Engg & Mgt - 1

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation - 1

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

The candidates should have an engineering degree in related trade. Even people appearing for their final year can apply for the vacancy. It should be noted again that only unmarried candidates can apply for the post.

Age Limit

The candidates should be 20 years or above. The age limit to apply for the post is 27 years. So anyone between 20 and 27 years of age is eligible to apply.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Head to the official website of the Indian Army

Step 2: Look for the application form link on the website

Step 3: Fill in all the basic details and upload your photo, sign, id proof, and other documents required

Step 4: Check the details. Preview your application form before submitting

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future need

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates, regardless of which category they belong to, don’t have to pay any application fee.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary for lieutenant is between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500, captain is Rs 61,300 to 1,93,900, major is Rs 69,400 to Rs 2,07,200, lieutenant colonel is Rs 1,21,200 to 2,12,400, colonel is between Rs 1,30,600 to 2,15,900, brigadier is Rs 1,39,600 to Rs 2,17,600, major general is Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200, lieutenant general HAG scale is Rs 1,82,200 to 2,24,100, for lieutenant general HAG +scale is Rs 2,05,400 to Rs 2,24,400, VCOAS/army Cdr/lieutenant general (NFSG) is Rs 2,25,000 (fixed) and COAS is Rs 2,50,000 (fixed).

