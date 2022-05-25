Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 312 Posts, Salary up to Rs 89,890

Indian Bank has invited applications to fill 312 vacancies for the post of specialist officer posts. The recruitment drive is for hiring senior managers, managers, chief managers, and assistant, managers at various departments of the bank. Interested candidates may apply online at indianbank.in on or before June 14 through online mode only.

After the conclusion of the application process, Indian Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection. The selection will be made either through Shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or a written/online test followed by an interview.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a graduate degree or a CA qualification or a relevant postgraduate degree to apply

Age: For the post of senior manager, the minimum age to apply is 25 years and maximum is 38 years. For senior manager role the age bracket to apply is 25 to 38 years for manager riles it is 23 to 35 and for assistant manager the age bracket is 20 to 30 years.

Work experience: Freshers can apply for the role of Assistant Manager whereas other posts require prior experience. The recruitment will be subject to the government’s existing reservation policies, which are available in the official notification.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: Log on to the IBPS portal.

Step 2: Click on the application link for Indian Bank SO recruitment available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register on the IBPS portal by providing the required details

Step 4: Log into your account and apply for the desired post by filling out the form.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the documents

Step 6: Submit your application.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online using debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, or any other available method

Step 8: Save the acknowledgment

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for Indian Bank SO recruitment is Rs 850. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD categories have to pay a concessional fee of Rs 175.

Candidates can apply for one post only. In case of multiple applications, only the latest completed one will be retained and all the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the scale 1 posts will get salary in the range of Rs 36,000 to Rs 63,840. Candidates selected for scale II jobs will get salary in the range of Rs 48170 and Rs 69,810. For scale 3 level jobs the salary will be up to Rs 78,230 and for scale 4 level jobs it will be Rs 89,890. DA, CCA, HRA / leased accommodation, leave fare concession, medical aid, hospitalization benefits, retirement benefits and other perquisites will be admissible as per the rules of the bank

