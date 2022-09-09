Indian Coast Guard is Hiring for 300 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 29,200

The Indian Coast Guard has issued a recruitment notification through which it invites male candidates to work for the different Navik and Yantrik posts. The hiring is being conducted to fill up a total of 300 posts in the organisation. Those who wish to apply for the vacancies can do so via the official site, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The registration process started on September 8 and will continue till September 22.

The selection process will be based on Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT). Based on the performance in the computer based online examination, a merit list will be prepared and provisional e-admit card for stage-II will be issued as per the vacancies available and ratio decided by ICG. If the candidate is shortlisted for stage-II then he will be required to upload documents for verification process, reads the official notice.

Also read| 72% Employees Looking to Change Employers or Pivot to a New Career Altogether: Survey

Advertisement

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Applicants should have completed 10+2 with math and physics stream from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidates must have cleared Class 10 from a COBSE recognised Board.

Yantrik: In order to be eligible for this post, candidates must have passed class 10. They must also possess a diploma in electrical, mechanical, or electronics, telecommunication (radio/power) engineering of duration three or four years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age limit: Applicants should be between the age of 18 and 22 years. Relaxation of 5 years on the upper age has been given to SC, ST candidates whereas relaxation of 3 years has been given to OBC (non-creamy) candidates.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to Indian Coast Guard official website

Step 2. On the home page, go to recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the form

Advertisement

Step 5: Pay fees, submit

Step 6: Download and save for further use

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

To get oneself enrolled candidates are have to pay a fee of Rs 250. Only aspirants belonging to the SC/ST categories are exempted from payment of the fee.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) posts will get a basic pay of Rs 21,700 per month as well as a dearness allowance plus a few more allowances based on the nature of duty/place of their posting. The basic pay for Yantrik posts is Rs 29,200. Moreover, they will be paid Rs 6,200 as a dearness allowance.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here